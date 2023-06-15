Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge to sentence mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Almost a year after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the mother of “Baby Boy Horry” will face sentencing Thursday.

Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty through the Alford plea in September.

*The Alford Plea means she maintains her innocence but admits the evidence against her would likely result in a conviction if brought to trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The day Sahr pleaded guilty, the judge requested a pre-sentencing investigation to be conducted by an independent third party. that process generally takes 45 to 60 days to complete. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said at the time that Judge Paul Burch wasn’t expected to see any cases in Horry County until June 12.

Burch said while it’s his job to find the common ground between both the defense and prosecution he would also think about the impact this could have on Sahr’s current children.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Elijah Bates
Police identify suspects in late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Multiple suspects detained after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
London Staggs and Chance Benson
Horry County police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt