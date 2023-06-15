Submit a Tip
‘It’s a job they don’t take lightly’: Grand Strand emergency management preparing for hurricane evacuations, manning shelters

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For beach communities like those along the Grand Strand, hurricane preparations don’t just start at the beginning of the season, residents prepare all year round.

With any storm, emergency management officials prioritize getting people to safety and providing them with the necessary resources.

“It’s a job they don’t take lightly,” South Carolina Department of Social Services, Director of Disaster Services Jim Casserly said.

The state’s Department of Social Services, the American Red Cross, and Horry County Emergency Management will set up shelters across the Grand Strand for those who are evacuated and/or stranded during a hurricane.

Some Horry County schools can also be used as mass shelters as part of an agreement they have with the county government.

Casserly said shelters will usually be placed along evacuation routes across the state.

“Within two hours of notification, the DSS staff and American Red Cross will be ready to receive shelter-ees,” Casserly explained. “That doesn’t mean there’s going to be cost in place shelters are shelters of last resort. So supplies will catch up, but the doors will be open to receive evacuees within two hours of notification.”

Myrtle Beach Emergency Management works with local and state agencies to determine the needs of the community.

Once roads or other areas start to flood and become inaccessible, state agencies will alert local authorities to start evacuating certain areas if they find it necessary.

“We can certainly encourage evacuations. Letting people know ahead of time what to expect and if there is a possibility of mandatory evacuation, we’ll let them know as soon as possible,” Myrtle Beach Emergency Manager Travis Glatki said.

