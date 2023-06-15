Submit a Tip
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put

First, you need to know if you’re in an evacuation zone.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re new to the Grand Strand and hear a hurricane is heading our way, your first thought might be to pack up and run. However, for many, it’s best to stay put and follow some hurricane hacks.

You can click here to see if you’re in zone A, B, or C.

Places like Carolina Forest and Conway are not included in those areas.

So, if an evacuation is ordered, but you leave town anyway, you might clog up roads, or take space in shelters and hotels from those who really need it.

Chief meteorologist Jamie Arnold always says, “Run from water and hide from wind.”

Evacuations are designed for those facing storm surge flooding, and he said new homes in inland Horry County are up to code and safe from hurricane-force winds.

So, for those of you who need to hunker down, here are a few hurricane hacks:

Fill your washing machine with ice to use as a cooler

  • Helps keep drinks and perishables cold
  • Water drains easily

Fill your bathtub with water:

  • Water can be used for cleaning, drinking and flushing toilets
  • Line tub with shower liner to make sure the water stays clean

Using LED lights:

  • LED lights and light bars last longer than regular flashlights
  • Use less battery power and shine brighter

Indoor bathroom for pets:

  • Fill a kiddie pool with mulch or sod
  • Place in garage or separate room for pets to use

You can visit the WMBF First Alert Hurricane Center by clicking here to find out more about hurricane hacks, emergency supply kits and more.

