Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re new to the Grand Strand and hear a hurricane is heading our way, your first thought might be to pack up and run. However, for many, it’s best to stay put and follow some hurricane hacks.

First, you need to know if you’re in an evacuation zone.

You can click here to see if you’re in zone A, B, or C.

Places like Carolina Forest and Conway are not included in those areas.

So, if an evacuation is ordered, but you leave town anyway, you might clog up roads, or take space in shelters and hotels from those who really need it.

Chief meteorologist Jamie Arnold always says, “Run from water and hide from wind.”

Evacuations are designed for those facing storm surge flooding, and he said new homes in inland Horry County are up to code and safe from hurricane-force winds.

So, for those of you who need to hunker down, here are a few hurricane hacks:

Fill your washing machine with ice to use as a cooler

Helps keep drinks and perishables cold

Water drains easily

Fill your bathtub with water:

Water can be used for cleaning, drinking and flushing toilets

Line tub with shower liner to make sure the water stays clean

Using LED lights:

LED lights and light bars last longer than regular flashlights

Use less battery power and shine brighter

Indoor bathroom for pets:

Fill a kiddie pool with mulch or sod

Place in garage or separate room for pets to use

