Horry County police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt

London Staggs and Chance Benson
London Staggs and Chance Benson(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects in the weekend shooting that injured an officer have been officially charged by the Horry County Police Department.

Saturday, four officers, two from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and two from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division responded in one vehicle to a suspicious call for a group of people walking in the area with guns.

The report states they tried to make contact with the group in a parking garage, and as they pulled into the garage the suspects opened fire and then drove off.

One officer had a minor gunshot injury and is expected to recover. No officers fired any weapons during the incident, according to the HCPD.

On Monday, six people, including three minors, were arrested in the Upstate after they were found inside a car connected to the shooting in Myrtle Beach: 18-year-old Chance Benson, of Spartanburg, 21-year-old Tyair Cunningham, 18-year-old Wilshawn Owens and three minors after deputies said drugs were found in the car. The three juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).(Union County Detention Center)

HCPD announced Thursday London Staggs, 17, of Moore, and Benson are both charged in connection to the weekend shooting.

Staggs and Benson are both charged with four counts of attempted murder, firing into an occupied vehicle, and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

Horry County police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

