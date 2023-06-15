Submit a Tip
Get ready for the Conway Riverfest 2023

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss the annual Riverfest in downtown Conway.

The family-fun festival offers an exciting play area just for kids, food and beer garden, live music, food, arts and crafts and more.

Live entertainment will be held in Riverfront Park including performances from local entertainers and a fireworks show at 9:30.

Hang out along Marina Drive for the opening ceremony followed by a golf cart parade at 11:30 a.m., artisan market, business expo and a Jello Jump with a kids area.

Please visit their website at conwayriverfest.com for vendor applications and contact info@conwayscchamber.com for Sponsorship information!

