Former President Trump to celebrate Independence Day in South Carolina

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (WMBF) - Former president Donald Trump is planning to host a campaign event during a South Carolina city’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

The City of Pickens announced the news in a social media post shared on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Trump will appear with state lawmakers and other special guests.

Officials stated gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m. Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

The event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band and Splitshot Band.

City of Pickens Independence Day event
City of Pickens Independence Day event(City of Pickens)

For more information about the event click here.

