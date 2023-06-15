Former President Trump to celebrate Independence Day in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. (WMBF) - Former president Donald Trump is planning to host a campaign event during a South Carolina city’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

The City of Pickens announced the news in a social media post shared on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Trump will appear with state lawmakers and other special guests.

Officials stated gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m. Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

The event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band and Splitshot Band.

City of Pickens Independence Day event (City of Pickens)

