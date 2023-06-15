Submit a Tip
Florence deputies, tracking team searching for a man who fled a traffic stop

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are searching for the driver of a vehicle they attempted to stop on Third Loop Road Wednesday night.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop on Third Loop Road for a vehicle with paper tags when the driver fled from deputies and then ditched his vehicle and ran off.

Tracking teams are now searching for the driver in the area of Queensferry Road and a 2-mile radius of Marsh Avenue and Third Loop Road.

The suspect is described as a black man possibly wearing an orange hoodie with black writing on the back, light-colored pants, white shoes, and a green hat.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

