FIRST ALERT: A few storms today, drier end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Improvements to the forecast are coming in the way of afternoon showers & storms. While we have a couple chances for storms later today, we begin to trend drier for those weekend plans.

TODAY

It’s a mix of sun & clouds this morning with another mild start. Temperatures will go from the lower 70s this morning to the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Once again, another round of afternoon showers & storms will develop. The latest data this morning looks less than impressive, but we do expect radar to have a couple storms from time to time.

A mix of sun & clouds today with a few afternoon showers & storms. (WMBF)

If you plan on coming out to our Hurricane Week in Conway today, it should be for a lovely night! We will be out there starting at 4 PM! Come out, say hello, grab a bite to eat & meet the weather team! We will be doing a live podcast episode of Are You Cirrus at 7:30 PM and would love to see you there!

The coverage will be less today, but a few storms remain possible in the forecast. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend looks wonderful for outdoor plans. While we can expect a warm forecast, the latest data continues to keep things relatively dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand for those planning to head to the beach. Further inland, highs will flirt with the lower 90s. Rain chances remain slim to none for those plans.

A warm but drier weekend is in store. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

As we head into next week, multiple disturbances will slide through the region. This will lead to daily storm chances back in the forecast. Rain chances increase to 30-40% through the first half of the week with some cooler weather arriving by the middle of next week. We will get to that in a few more days. For now, get out and enjoy the next few days!

Our forecast looks to turn unsettled for the start of next week. (WMBF)

