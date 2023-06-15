Deputies find stolen firearms, motorcycles, ATV in Darlington County search; 3 charged

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three men are facing charges after authorities found stolen motorcycles and other items during a search in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant off East McIver Road on Wednesday. The search resulted in authorities seizing two stolen motorcycles and a stolen ATV along with stolen firearms and crack cocaine.

Christopher Mack, Kevin Fleming and Marton Edwards (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Three men, Kevin Fleming, Marton Edwards, and Christopher Mack, were arrested and charged in connection to what was found at the scene.

Warrants state Fleming was in possession of a pair of Kawasaki motorcycles that were both reported stolen out of North Carolina along with an ATV that was reported stolen out of Sumter. He was also found with a stolen Smith & Wesson .380.

Documents also state Mack was found with a Benelli 20-gauge shotgun that was reported stolen out of Florence County, while Edwards had crack cocaine in his pants pocket.

Online records show Fleming was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Thursday on a $35,000 bond. Edwards and Mack remain jailed as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.