Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp announces retirement

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced Thursday he will retire at the end of 2023.

According to a statement from NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500 will be Kerry Tharp’s final race at the Track Too Tough to Tame, “which he has guided with a steady hand since 2016.”

Through his work at the University of South Carolina and NASCAR, he has spent more than four decades in the sports and entertainment industry.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for udpates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.