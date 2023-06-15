Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp announces retirement

gst
gst
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced Thursday he will retire at the end of 2023.

According to a statement from NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500 will be Kerry Tharp’s final race at the Track Too Tough to Tame, “which he has guided with a steady hand since 2016.”

Through his work at the University of South Carolina and NASCAR, he has spent more than four decades in the sports and entertainment industry.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for udpates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Multiple suspects detained after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Elijah Bates
Police identify suspects in late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
London Staggs and Chance Benson
Horry County police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt