Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of an accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call around midnight on Coquina Avenue and found 27-year-old Sonreah MaCullum with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

EMS took her to a hospital where she died around two hours later, Lesley said.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday at MUSC. MaCullum’s cause of death is pending the completion of the investigation.

