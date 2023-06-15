Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
(KKTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of an accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call around midnight on Coquina Avenue and found 27-year-old Sonreah MaCullum with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

EMS took her to a hospital where she died around two hours later, Lesley said.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday at MUSC. MaCullum’s cause of death is pending the completion of the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Multiple suspects detained after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting
gst
Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp announces retirement
If you are not in an evacuation zone, it's best to ride out the storm with some hurricane hacks.
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put