Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon

A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls.
By Rielle Creighton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls in Oregon.

Taylor Root was on the hiking trail that goes around the waterfall Wednesday, shooting a video for his YouTube channel. He says he passed two women but didn’t think much of it until a few seconds later when he heard a call for help.

When he went to check, he found a woman dangling off the side of the trail and her daughter struggling to hang on to her.

“Right away I jumped over her and I saw the other lady laying on her back, head was downhill as if you just sat on the trail and leaned yourself back. Feet were up in the air,” Root explained.

With only one arm, the daughter wasn’t able to pull her mom to safety. With Root’s help, they finally got a firm grip.

“We just kind of together, worked together and figured it out as quickly as possible, and I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm, and lifted her up on top of me,” Root said.

Root says he got to her just in time because the woman was starting to lose hope.

“It was sad because I distinctly remember her so vividly saying, ‘Just let me go,’ and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she’s ready to die here,’” Root said.

Once she was safely back on the trail, her daughter gave her a grateful hug. Root says everyone’s heart was beating pretty fast but seemed to be OK.

Root says it was a happy ending and a good reminder to be careful on slippery trails.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Myrtle Beach family continues to search for answers in deadly hit-and-run
Hurricane impacts in Conway, other inland areas
CMC prepares to launch new internal communication system ahead of hurricane season
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put