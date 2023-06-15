Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced the schedule for the 2023 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Practices are free and open to the public, including opportunities for autographs after each session, though fans will need to acquire a ticket for each practice via Ticketmaster.

Fans can access six free tickets per Ticketmaster account through the training camp page starting Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Here’s a look at this year’s schedule (All practices on Wofford’s fields unless specified):

Event (all practices on Wofford’s fields unless specified) Date Start time Practice Wed., July 26 10:15 a.m. Practice Thurs., July 27 10:15 a.m. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday (Gibbs Stadium) Sat., July 29 11 a.m. No Practice Sun., July 31 Practice Mon., July 31 10:15 a.m. Practice Tues., August 1 10:15 a.m. Fan Fest (Charlotte, NC) Wed., August 2 7 p.m. No Practice Thurs., August 3 Practice Fri., August 4 10:15 a.m. Practice Sat., August 5 10:15 a.m. Practice Sun., August 6 10:15 a.m. No practice Mon., August 7 Practice Tues., August 8 10:15 a.m. Jets Joint Practice Wed., August 9 10:15 a.m. Jets Joint Practice Thurs., August 10 9 a.m.

Training camp will include two days of joint practices with the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10.

The 2023 Fan Fest celebration will be in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Tickets for that event will be $5. Tickets will be available to the public on July 13 at 10 a.m.

