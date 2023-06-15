Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-day Atlantic Beach festival aims to celebrate Gullah Geechee culture

The first Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival will feature appearances...
The first Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival will feature appearances from people that have contributed to promoting and preserving the Gullah Geechee culture.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new festival will soon debut on Atlantic Beach, one that looks to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Gullah Geechee.

The first Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival will feature appearances from people that have worked to promote and preserve the Gullah Geechee culture.

The Gullah heritage originates from enslaved Africans in West Africa. Direct descendants of the Gullah Geechee people live in coastal areas and sea islands of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“The Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival promises to offer an immersive experience filled with captivating activities and cultural experiences, including mesmerizing dance performances, a vibrant parade showcasing fashion from decades past, a Motown review and live music presented by the Asher Theater, food and art vendors, author presentations, storytelling sessions and more,” Patricia Mallett, festival co-coordinator, said.

The festival will be held from June 23 through June 25.

Event organizers say there are opportunities to help with the festival, including becoming a vendor or sponsor and participating in the parade.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ to serve prison time, pay restitution to coroner’s office
Multiple suspects detained after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting
Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp announces retirement