3-day Atlantic Beach festival aims to celebrate Gullah Geechee culture

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new festival will soon debut on Atlantic Beach, one that looks to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Gullah Geechee.

The first Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival will feature appearances from people that have worked to promote and preserve the Gullah Geechee culture.

The Gullah heritage originates from enslaved Africans in West Africa. Direct descendants of the Gullah Geechee people live in coastal areas and sea islands of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“The Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival promises to offer an immersive experience filled with captivating activities and cultural experiences, including mesmerizing dance performances, a vibrant parade showcasing fashion from decades past, a Motown review and live music presented by the Asher Theater, food and art vendors, author presentations, storytelling sessions and more,” Patricia Mallett, festival co-coordinator, said.

The festival will be held from June 23 through June 25.

Event organizers say there are opportunities to help with the festival, including becoming a vendor or sponsor and participating in the parade.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

