2-year-old drowned in Dillon Co, authorities say

DILLION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a two-year-old drowned in the Latta area.

Deputies responded Wednesday morning in reference to the drowning.

The child, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at MUSC, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.