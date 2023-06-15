Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2-year-old drowned in Dillon Co, authorities say

Deputies responded Wednesday morning in reference to the drowning.
Deputies responded Wednesday morning in reference to the drowning.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a two-year-old drowned in the Latta area.

Deputies responded Wednesday morning in reference to the drowning.

The child, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at MUSC, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Police charge 2 in Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Myrtle Beach family continues to search for answers in deadly hit-and-run
Hurricane impacts in Conway, other inland areas
CMC prepares to launch new internal communication system ahead of hurricane season
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put