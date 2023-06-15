Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup containers. (Credit: New Zealand Police Handout via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in New Zealand have seized a record amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in maple syrup containers arriving from Canada.

Officials say the drug bust involved more than 700 kilograms of meth, worth more than $150 million.

The seizure was made in January as part of an operation that also involved police from Australia and Canada, from where the drugs came.

The drugs are the largest attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Officials said six people have been arrested, and they are yet to make their court appearance

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and other nations,” Coster said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
Myrtle Beach police asking for information in deadly hit-and-run investigation
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Multiple suspects detained after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting
A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family's front yard in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog chases away bear in family’s front yard
Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet
FILE - The retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased...
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates