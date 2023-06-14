Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season

The organization gears up early meeting with emergency managers in every county at the start of hurricane season to make sure they’re ready.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is prepared for the next big storm that heads our way to help keep you safe.

The organization gears up early meeting with emergency managers in every county at the start of hurricane season to make sure they’re ready.

Michael Hesbach, the executive director of the American Red Cross Eastern Chapter, said they also perform what they call tabletop exercises with the governor, emergency managers and other partners.

During these exercises, the group goes through different hurricane scenarios and responses to better prepare.

The Red Cross also stocks up on supplies like food, clothing and cots and places them in coastal counties where hurricanes typically pack the biggest punch.

Hesbach said no matter what happens, they’re always prepared to keep you safe.

“We’re expected to handle at least the first 72 hours as a region before the cavalry comes in from the rest of the country to support our operations here, so we’re ready to do that,” said Hesbach.

Hesbach said while they are readily prepared, it’s important that you are too.

He said you can start planning by putting together a hurricane kit that could save your life.

Hesbach said some common things people often forget to throw in their kit are a radio, important documents, medication and money.

“Good old American cash. In a power outage environment, cellular outage environment, internet outage environment, you know credit cards are not going to be very reliable. Cash is king, so having some cash in there is always an important part of a hurricane kit,” said Hesbach.

Hesbach said if your power goes out, make sure you place your generator in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

To learn more about what goes in a hurricane kit and if you’re in an evacuation area, visit the Hurricane Center tab on our homepage.

Hesbach will also join Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in a panel for the Warriors in Disaster: Hurricane Connection Forum hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The panel will be held at Horry Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus in the Thomas Maeser Auditorium.

You can register for the event by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season
Myrtle Beach repairs continue after damage from Hurricane Ian
HCPD: Spring Bike Week attendance up, no major incidents reported
Grand Strand power companies stay prepared year round for hurricane season