State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is prepared for the next big storm that heads our way to help keep you safe.

The organization gears up early meeting with emergency managers in every county at the start of hurricane season to make sure they’re ready.

Michael Hesbach, the executive director of the American Red Cross Eastern Chapter, said they also perform what they call tabletop exercises with the governor, emergency managers and other partners.

During these exercises, the group goes through different hurricane scenarios and responses to better prepare.

The Red Cross also stocks up on supplies like food, clothing and cots and places them in coastal counties where hurricanes typically pack the biggest punch.

Hesbach said no matter what happens, they’re always prepared to keep you safe.

“We’re expected to handle at least the first 72 hours as a region before the cavalry comes in from the rest of the country to support our operations here, so we’re ready to do that,” said Hesbach.

Hesbach said while they are readily prepared, it’s important that you are too.

He said you can start planning by putting together a hurricane kit that could save your life.

Hesbach said some common things people often forget to throw in their kit are a radio, important documents, medication and money.

“Good old American cash. In a power outage environment, cellular outage environment, internet outage environment, you know credit cards are not going to be very reliable. Cash is king, so having some cash in there is always an important part of a hurricane kit,” said Hesbach.

Hesbach said if your power goes out, make sure you place your generator in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

To learn more about what goes in a hurricane kit and if you’re in an evacuation area, visit the Hurricane Center tab on our homepage.

Hesbach will also join Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in a panel for the Warriors in Disaster: Hurricane Connection Forum hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The panel will be held at Horry Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus in the Thomas Maeser Auditorium.

You can register for the event by clicking here.

