Report: Upstate police chief placed on administrative leave after fight, using racial slur

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Assistant City Administrator said the Easley Police Department’s Chief, Stan Whitten, has been placed on administrative leave.

The department said Chief Whitten was placed on leave due to recent events surfacing from over the weekend and will remain on leave until a proper investigation can be performed.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Lake Keowee on Saturday, June 10, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a fight.

Once on scene, deputies said they learned that Chief Whitten had been in a verbal fight with a man at the lake.

During the investigation, Whitten told deputies that he was hit by another man and they saw abrasions to his forehead and nose, according to the report. An off-duty park ranger told deputies he didn’t see an altercation, but he did hear Whitten screaming at other people, the report states.

Deputies said the other man involved denied hitting Whitten and told them that Whitten stumbled and fell to the ground on his own while he was walking away.

The argument reportedly started when the man asked Whitten to pull his truck up so he and his family could leave the boat ramp. At this time, Whitten got out of his vehicle and started yelling profanities and racial slurs at the man, according to the report. Deputies said the man’s family was in the boat, which included seven children, and witnesses stated the children appeared very scared.

Deputies also spoke with the man’s fiancé who said she was cleaning the boat when Whitten approached them calling them a racial slur and flashing his badge.

Deputies reported that Whitten appeared to be intoxicated during questioning and he admitted to drinking a few beers.

They asked Whitten why he used the racial slur when he was yelling at the people, and he replied, “because I can,” the report states.

Prior to becoming chief, the department said Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the U.S. Army, became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department and then served as a Greenville County deputy until 2021.

Whitten was formally sworn in as Easley’s chief on April 12, 2021.

A spokesperson for the city of Easley said more information about the incident is forthcoming.

