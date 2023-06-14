Police make arrest in 2020 Loris park shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police arrested a man who they said opened fire at a park and sent a girl to the hospital.

Robert Grate, 28, from Tabor City, N.C. was arrested on Monday and faces seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were called on Oct. 7, 2020 to Watson Park off Cedar Street for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police that a car pulled up on Cedar Street, two suspects got out of the car with guns and started shooting at a crowd of people.

According to documents, an investigation revealed that there were seven victims at the park, including one girl who was hit by a bullet. It’s not clear how old the girl was at the time of the shooting, but police said she was a minor.

An affidavit states that witnesses told police that one of the suspects dropped a cellphone before the shooting.

During the investigation, police said they found the cellphone with Grate’s picture on the main screen. Police said they also found Grate’s Facebook page which had the same picture as the one on the phone.

Grate is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

WMBF News has reached out to the Loris Police Department if the second suspect in the case has been arrested. We’re waiting to hear back.

