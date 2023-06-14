Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council passes record-high $357 million dollar budget

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is moving forward with a record $357 million budget.

The City council passed it at a Tuesday meeting.

Some of the main things the city said they want to prioritize through the budget are city projects, hiring more employees, and helping local businesses.

City staff said there is no tax increase, but residents can see an increase in their sewage and water fees.

Some council members however argued against the overall number saying it was too much money and could leave room for error.

But, City Councilman Greg Smith said it’s higher than last year for many reasons, one being the city is growing in more ways than one.

“We surely could have a lower budget if we didn’t have as many businesses that are doing great, as many people visiting, as many people coming in just spending money,” Councilman Smith said.

All members voted for the budget except for one.

