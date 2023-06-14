Lake City police arrest suspect connected to 2016 sexual assault case
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department said it captured a man who they said is connected to a sexual assault case seven years ago.
The department revealed on Wednesday that officers arrested 55-year-old Andrew Singletary of Scranton back on June 5.
Investigators said a DNA sample tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Lab found that Singletary’s DNA matched evidence recovered during a sexual assault investigation back in 2016.
He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Singletary is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.