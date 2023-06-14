Lake City police arrest suspect connected to 2016 sexual assault case

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department said it captured a man who they said is connected to a sexual assault case seven years ago.

The department revealed on Wednesday that officers arrested 55-year-old Andrew Singletary of Scranton back on June 5.

Investigators said a DNA sample tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Lab found that Singletary’s DNA matched evidence recovered during a sexual assault investigation back in 2016.

He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Singletary is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

