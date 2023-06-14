Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lake City police arrest suspect connected to 2016 sexual assault case

Andrew Singletary
Andrew Singletary(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department said it captured a man who they said is connected to a sexual assault case seven years ago.

The department revealed on Wednesday that officers arrested 55-year-old Andrew Singletary of Scranton back on June 5.

Investigators said a DNA sample tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Lab found that Singletary’s DNA matched evidence recovered during a sexual assault investigation back in 2016.

He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Singletary is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Judge to sentence mother of Baby Boy Horry on Thursday
Kamya McQueen (left) and Amber Boan (right)
2 Cheraw women arrested, charged in connection to sexual exploitation investigation from California, sheriff says
Home damaged in Florence shooting, police say
A composite sketch of Baby Boy Horry
Judge to sentence mother of Baby Boy Horry on Thursday