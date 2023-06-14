Judge to sentence mother of Baby Boy Horry on Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Almost a year after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the mother of Baby Boy Horry will face sentencing.

Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty through the Alford plea in September.

*The Alford Plea means she maintains her innocence but admits the evidence against her would likely result in a conviction if brought to trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The day Sahr pleaded guilty, the judge requested a pre-sentencing investigation to be conducted by an independent third party. that process generally takes 45 to 60 days to complete; however, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said at the time that Judge Paul Burch wasn’t expected to see any cases in Horry County until June 12.

Burch said while it’s his job to find the common ground between both the defense and prosecution he would also think about the impact this could have on Sahr’s current children.

Sahr’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

