Home damaged in Florence shooting, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A home was damaged after a shooting early Wednesday in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Bradford Street at around 10 a.m. after reports of the shooting.

No one was hurt and an investigation is ongoing, said Brandt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

