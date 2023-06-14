Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department is telling community members to expect an increased police presence after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Patriots Way Apartments just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

MBPD is now telling community members to expect to see increased law enforcement presence in the area.

They are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the MBPD non-emergency line at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009971.

