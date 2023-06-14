HCPD: Spring Bike Week attendance up, no major incidents reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - During the latest Horry County Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday, Horry County Police detailed a wrap-up of this year’s Spring Bike Week.

“All in all it was a fantastic time for the guests and the citizens of Horry County,” said Captain Justin Wyatt of Horry County Police Department.

Wyatt says the exact number of calls for service connected to Bike Week is not exactly known, as the department is working on sorting them out for the two-week period, he does say the call volume remained virtually the same.

“There are always some problems that are going to arise when you have that many people coming into a town for an event. It doesn’t matter what the event is, but what we can tell is that attendance was up this year. Calls for service remained the same relatively speaking,” he said.

Wyatt attributes the positive outcome to a team effort but surrounding agencies, which pitch in to help out with safety and traffic control.

“We have more officers on the streets and we had no major incidents,” said Wyatt.

HCPD is looking at safety in the Murrells Inlet area, which had some pedestrians crossing Highway 17.

“One of the things we learned this year is that we need to look at the traffic pattern down at suck bang and blow, those intersections of Tadlock Drive, Highway 17, and Inlet Square Drive. It can become a traffic choke point and we want to alleviate that,” said Wyatt.

Councilman Bill Howard mentioned the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet is under new management and ownership, and there might be questions or concerns about Bike Week next year.

“I just spoke via email with the general manager of the mall this week. We start basically eight to nine months in advance for bike weeks every year. With that the new mall management and ownership will be brought into the loop so that we can get their concerns and they may shift policies,” said Wyatt.

WMBF News reached out to Inlet Square Mall for comment and we have not heard back yet.

Planning for Spring Bike Week 2024 will get underway in a couple of months.

