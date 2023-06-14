Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gov. Cooper signs N.C. sports betting bill into law

House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through the House last week with a 69-44 vote.
Cooper signed the bill at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte to sign the sports betting bill into law.

Cooper signed the bill at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

It comes after House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with the state House with a 69-44 vote last week.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

It will regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets can do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

Previous coverage:

N.C. sports betting bill passes House vote, one step left before it becomes law

After failed attempts in 2022 lawmakers double down on legalizing sports betting

The proposed bill has already passed in the House.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season
Judge to sentence mother of Baby Boy Horry on Thursday
A composite sketch of Baby Boy Horry
Judge to sentence mother of Baby Boy Horry on Thursday
Karina, a green sea turtle rehabilitated at the South Carolina Aquarium, was released into the...
4 green sea turtles released into Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say