FIRST ALERT: Summer pattern continues, scattered storms later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day with showers & storms in the afternoon is in the forecast! Get outside and enjoy the sunshine before the rain chances move in.

TODAY

Rain chances will continue yet again for today. As you are heading out the door it will be mild with temperatures this morning in the mid 70s, and it is already quite muggy. We won’t start to see the rain chances until we head more into the afternoon where we will start to see the scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the low 80s along the grand strand and inland will see temperatures in the mid 80s.

Temperatures reach low to mid 80s, rain chances through the afternoon (WMBF)

Rain chances today will increase as we head into the afternoon & evening hours. A few strong storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning later today.

Rain chances increase, heavier in some areas around 2:00 (WMBF)

If you have plans for this evening, be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App! It will keep you in the loop with storm chances through the second half of the day. Model guidance this morning continues to suggest two rounds of storms. One in the early afternoon, followed by a second round later in the evening.

Inland areas by 7:00 will still be seeing some heavy rain but closer to grand strand will start to dry (WMBF)

Of course with typical heat and humidity, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for today. The greatest risk remains to our south across the LowCountry with a LEVEL 2 risk. Meanwhile, we will hold onto a very low threat for severe weather today.

We are in a Level 1 risk for severe weather today, heavy winds. thunderstorms and hail possible (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

For tomorrow we are going to have yet another day for rain chances sitting at 30%. As you head out the door tomorrow expect to continue to see the muggy conditions, temperatures will also be warm in the mid to low 80s inland areas could see temperatures in the 90s. Friday is looking to be the best day of the week, a mix of sun and clouds. Although it will still be a bit muggy, we wont be seeing any of those pop up showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s along the grand strand and inland in the low 90s.

Rain chances will remain tomorrow, Friday is looking dry. Temperatures in the mid 80s. (WMBF)

As the weekend starts we will be back to seeing some rain chances. Saturday is looking to be a nice day with a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated showers. There will not be any need to cancel any plans you may have for the start of your weekend. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. For Fathers Day on Sunday we are looking at a 30% chance for showers temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

