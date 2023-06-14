Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fight those pesky bugs this summer with Mosquito Joe

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mosquito Joe of Myrtle Beach provides mosquito, tick, and flea control for residential properties in Georgetown and nearby counties.

Their technicians visit your property to deliver convenient and effective mosquito, tick, and flea control treatments to rid your yard of those pesky outdoor pests!

Learn more about them here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Heirloom Bistro
Get ready for delicious food at Heirloom Bistro
Grand Strand Today - Amazing Rugs
Grand Strand Today - Heirloom Bistro Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Heirloom Bistro Pt 4