Fight those pesky bugs this summer with Mosquito Joe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mosquito Joe of Myrtle Beach provides mosquito, tick, and flea control for residential properties in Georgetown and nearby counties.

Their technicians visit your property to deliver convenient and effective mosquito, tick, and flea control treatments to rid your yard of those pesky outdoor pests!

Learn more about them here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.