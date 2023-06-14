Dillon County 4-year-old dies two weeks following shooting, coroner says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A four-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself has died, according to the Dillon County coroner.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed the little girl died over the weekend. Her name will not be released.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said the child got the gun from a dresser in the home and shot herself.

She was taken to the hospital and then flown to Florence for treatment.

