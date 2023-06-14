Deputies: 19-year-old charged in Darlington County carjacking

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection to a carjacking that happened last month in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said J’Quayvias Rahshaad Wingate is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a May 21 incident where deputies were called to a carjacking in the area of Garnet Street. Arrest warrants state Wingate worked with a co-defendant to take a 2014 Ford Taurus from the victim after displaying a pistol. Warrants also state Wingate was arrested on June 9.

Online records show Wingate was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center a day after his arrest on a $30,000 bond.

