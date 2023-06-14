Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: 19-year-old charged in Darlington County carjacking

J’Quayvias Rahshaad Wingate
J’Quayvias Rahshaad Wingate(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection to a carjacking that happened last month in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said J’Quayvias Rahshaad Wingate is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a May 21 incident where deputies were called to a carjacking in the area of Garnet Street. Arrest warrants state Wingate worked with a co-defendant to take a 2014 Ford Taurus from the victim after displaying a pistol. Warrants also state Wingate was arrested on June 9.

Online records show Wingate was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center a day after his arrest on a $30,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made remarks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte before signing...
Gov. Cooper signs N.C. sports betting bill into law