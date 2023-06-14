Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

The lawmakers reintroduced the bill one year after the Supreme Court decision that overturned the abortion rights once guaranteed by Roe v Wade
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, Democrats reintroduced a bill that would codify the right to contraception.

The legislation would guarantee the legal right for individuals to access and use contraception. It would also guarantee health care providers the right to provide contraceptives, information, referrals, and contraception services. The Right to Contraception Act would further prohibit the federal government or any state from implementing any regulation that would prohibit or restrict contraception. It would also allow the Department of Justice to enforce the rights in court.

Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reintroduced the bill along with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

This month marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. The lawmakers said, they first introduced the contraception bill in July 2022, after Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion in Dobbs which signaled the Court to “reconsider” precedents such as Griswold v Connecticut. The 1965 Supreme Court ruling of Griswold v Connecticut guaranteed access to contraception.

“In one fell swoop, the partisan Supreme Court majority stripped away the right to abortion, a right to which millions of Americans relied for almost 50 years, and put a target on the back of the right to contraception as well. A right which we have held even longer,” said Sen. Markey.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made remarks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte before signing...
Gov. Cooper signs N.C. sports betting bill into law
Myrtle Beach City Council passes record-breaking budget
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform