Conway City Council special election to head to runoff after Tuesday’s tally

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A special election was held Tuesday night in Conway to fill a seat left vacant after Alex Hyman resigned in March and will now head to a runoff.

Alex Hyman resigned on March 20 to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina. He was elected to the seat in 2019.

With 1297 votes tallied during Tuesday’s special election, the winning candidate would have needed to take 649 votes minimum to win the seat outright but based on the unofficial election results no candidate received enough votes.

The votes were as follows:

Autry Benton, 401 votes

Kendall Brown, 428 votes

April O’Leary, 141 votes

Tyler Thomas, 260 votes

Bill Wiegand, 61 votes

There were also three write-in votes as well as three ballots with no selection.

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Conway Municipal Elections Committee will meet Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Conway City Hall to review provisional ballots and certify the results. This meeting is open for public attendance.

