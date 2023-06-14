Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway City Council special election to head to runoff after Tuesday’s tally

Conway City Council
Conway City Council
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A special election was held Tuesday night in Conway to fill a seat left vacant after Alex Hyman resigned in March and will now head to a runoff.

Alex Hyman resigned on March 20 to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina. He was elected to the seat in 2019.

With 1297 votes tallied during Tuesday’s special election, the winning candidate would have needed to take 649 votes minimum to win the seat outright but based on the unofficial election results no candidate received enough votes.

The votes were as follows:

  • Autry Benton, 401 votes
  • Kendall Brown, 428 votes
  • April O’Leary, 141 votes
  • Tyler Thomas, 260 votes
  • Bill Wiegand, 61 votes

There were also three write-in votes as well as three ballots with no selection.

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Conway Municipal Elections Committee will meet Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Conway City Hall to review provisional ballots and certify the results. This meeting is open for public attendance.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Deputies arrest 6 inside car linked to Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, coroner says

Latest News

Myrtle Beach repairs continue after damage from Hurricane Ian
Grand Strand power companies stay prepared year round for hurricane season
Myrtle Beach City Council passes record-breaking budget
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say