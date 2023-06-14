2 Cheraw women charged in connection to sexual exploitation investigation in California, sheriff says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women in Marlboro County have been arrested and face sexual exploitation charges for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material discovered in an investigation from California last year.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office worked with the State Law Enforcement Division and Homeland Security to arrest 19-year-old Amber Boan and 21-year-old Kamya McQueen after an investigation in Tahoe City, California that had evidence to suggest the two women were paid to produce and disseminate child sexual abuse materials.

On Dec. 23, 2022 detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into potential child exploitation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip was about a man named Malachi Brickett, who the tipster said was in possession of child sexual abuse materials. Those materials were said to have been uploaded to Snapcat’s servers.

In February, Brickett was arrested and charged in Placer County.

MCSO said further investigation revealed that Boan and McQueen communicated with Brickett around Dec. 23, 2022, through Snapchat, and during that communication, they made arrangements with Brickett to send money to a Cashapp account that investigators said belonged to Amber Boan.

The sheriff’s office said the money Brickett said to that Cashapp account was in exchange for the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse material by Boan and McQueen to be sent to Brickett.

Investigators said the activity took place within Marlboro County.

Boan was arrested on June 7 and faces charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sex trafficking, victim under the age of 18, and obstruction of justice.

McQueen was arrested on June 9 and faces charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and sex trafficking victim under the age of 18

Boan and McQueen were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center. Boan received a $50,000 surety bond with a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of the bond and McQueen received a $20,000 surety bond.

