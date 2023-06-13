Submit a Tip
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange creature must have been a lemur.
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange creature must have been a lemur.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman stopped her car last week when she spotted an injured animal on the side of the road.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange creature must have been a lemur.

She used a towel to pick it up and put it in her vehicle.

While her intentions were pure, authorities said the animal quickly became agitated, forcing the woman to get out of her car and call for help.

An animal care officer arrived and identified the animal she had rescued as a ringtail – not a lemur.

The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was...
The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc. the next day.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

“Though they look like a cross between a cat, fox, and lemur, they are in the same family as raccoons and coatimundis,” animal care services said in a post on Facebook. “Their elusive nature makes seeing them in the wild a rare treat!”

Authorities said the woman was able to get away from the wild animal safely while the officer carefully removed it from her car.

The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc. the next day.

