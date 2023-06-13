Warrants: Former Marlboro County corrections officer kicked, stood on inmate’s head

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former correctional officer for the Marlboro County Detention Center is charged with assault and misconduct, according to arrest warrants.

State authorities arrested and charged former corrections officer Morgan Ridges with 3rd-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office on Monday.

According to the arrest warrant, on May 3, while serving as a corrections officer at the Marlboro County Detention Center, Ridges used excessive force on a 30-year-old inmate, Eldred Joe, who was handcuffed and lying on the floor.

A statement provided by the Strom Law Firm, which represents Joe, says Joe was being processed at the detention center when Ridges “brutally beat him leaving him with severe injuries to his head and body. In addition to the beating, Joe was left in handcuffs for 12 hours resulting in severe injuries to his wrists requiring multiple surgeries and 12 days of hospitalization. "

The law firm’s statement continues, after reviewing surveillance video of the incident, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office dismissed Ridges and turned the investigation over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The warrant from SLED states video evidence shows Ridges using excessive force on Jones.

The warrant reads:

“Ridges his right foot to pin [Joe’s] head to the floor. Ridges then lifted his left foot off the floor. Ridges then struck [Joe] in the head with his right foot causing [Joe’s] head to strike the floor. Ridges then struck [Joe] in the face with a closed fist.”

According to the arrest warrant from SLED, Ridges’ recorded statement to SLED’s investigating officer did not contradict the video evidence.

Ridges was released from jail Monday on a $12,500 personal recognizance bond.

Now, attorneys for Joe are calling on Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil to release the video of the beating that put Joe in the hospital.

“Turning this incident over to SLED for investigation was an important first step,” said Bakari Sellers, an attorney with the Strom Law Firm representing Joe. “But, in order to demonstrate true accountability, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office needs to publicly release the video.”

Sellers says Joe’s attorneys are currently looking at all legal avenues available for justice and expect a civil lawsuit to be forthcoming.

