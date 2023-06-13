Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shop for a good cause at Rescued Treasures

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rescued Treasures exists solely to support All4Paws Animal Rescue.

They are the discriminating bargain hunter’s dream...a fine gift boutique at thrift store prices.

Gently used activewear to black tie formalwear, plus jewelry, scarves, purses, shoes and more!

Great deals on furniture with an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary gently used home furnishings plus more!

Learn more about these deals and how you can donate here!

