Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCDOT: Socastee Swing Bridge to remain closed at least a week following deadly crash

The SCDOT announced that the Socastee Swing Bridge will be closed for at least a week following...
The SCDOT announced that the Socastee Swing Bridge will be closed for at least a week following a deadly crash.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers can expect the Socastee Swing Bridge to remain closed for at least a week after a deadly crash.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the wreck caused major damage to the bridge, including a section of the support structure.

The SCDOT said that crews will have to remove and replace the damaged section in order to make the bridge safe for traffic. Crews are being mobilized to complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Safety and mobility are a top priority for the agency,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “To expedite repairs I have authorized an emergency contract for work on this historic bridge in the Socastee Community.”

The SCDOT is also working with the Coast Guard to determine if the bridge can be safely opened for boat traffic.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Monday to the swing bridge after officials said a car drove off the bridge.

The coroner’s office confirmed that 23-year-old Demeatrius Chandler Jr.’s body was recovered from the water, and that he was the only one in the car. Towing crews also pulled the car out of the waterway.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine Chandler’s cause of death.

A closure and detour route has been put in place for drivers to use Highway 544.

The SCDOT said it will provide another update on the bridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Deputies arrest 6 inside car linked to Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, coroner says

Latest News

Myrtle Beach repairs continue after damage from Hurricane Ian
Report: Child given hot sauce as punishment at Bennettsville daycare
Handley's Pub and Grill
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant broken into twice in one week
The city is working hard to make sure we’re prepared for the next big storm while still working...
Crews work to finish Myrtle Beach sand fencing, Apache Pier repairs before height of hurricane season