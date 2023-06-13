SCDOT: Socastee Swing Bridge to remain closed at least a week following deadly crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers can expect the Socastee Swing Bridge to remain closed for at least a week after a deadly crash.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the wreck caused major damage to the bridge, including a section of the support structure.

The SCDOT said that crews will have to remove and replace the damaged section in order to make the bridge safe for traffic. Crews are being mobilized to complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Safety and mobility are a top priority for the agency,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “To expedite repairs I have authorized an emergency contract for work on this historic bridge in the Socastee Community.”

The SCDOT is also working with the Coast Guard to determine if the bridge can be safely opened for boat traffic.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Monday to the swing bridge after officials said a car drove off the bridge.

The coroner’s office confirmed that 23-year-old Demeatrius Chandler Jr.’s body was recovered from the water, and that he was the only one in the car. Towing crews also pulled the car out of the waterway.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine Chandler’s cause of death.

A closure and detour route has been put in place for drivers to use Highway 544.

The SCDOT said it will provide another update on the bridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.