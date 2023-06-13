Proposals to boost teacher recruitment, retention presented to S.C. Board of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last several months, a task force has been researching and developing a report aimed at turning around South Carolina’s growing teacher shortage.

Now its recommendations are in the hands of the State Board of Education.

On Tuesday, former State Superintendent Barbara Nielsen, who chaired the Statewide Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, presented the report at the State Board’s meeting in Columbia.

Of the group’s 23 total recommendations, some will require action from the General Assembly and likely would not be able to be addressed until next year, when lawmakers begin their next regular legislative session.

But others will only need approval from the State Department of Education and State Board to implement.

“We all have to work together if this is going to help our children,” Nielsen told board members.

The recommendations are divided among four main categories: compensation and evaluation, recruitment, educator preparation, and working conditions.

“It’s not an easy job,” Nielsen said. “I don’t know how many of you have darkened the days of the classroom lately. It’s very different from when I went to school, and it’s very different from even when I was state superintendent.”

Nearly half the 23 recommendations fall under the South Carolina Department of Education’s purview.

They include a launching public relations campaign to enhance public respect for the profession, reevaluating state standards and assessments, and guaranteeing more teachers get daily breaks or planning time.

“It provides us with a framework that is focused on the right direction. Our professionals that work in our school need to be respected, they need to be recruited, they need to be retained, and they need to be supported,” Nielsen said.

The task force is asking the State Department of Education to report annually on the progress South Carolina is making toward these goals for at least the next three years.

“We will be coming to you and asking you, ‘Well, what’s been done about this, what’s been done about that?’” Nielsen told board members. “I don’t think any of us expect every single word, you know what I’m saying? Things evolve, and people have other ideas that are creative, but you’re going to have a huge responsibility.”

Some of these proposals already have the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, including raising the statewide starting salary for teachers up to $50,000 by 2026.

Current State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver has called the report a “roadmap” for how South Carolina moves forward.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.