Popular Carolina Forest restaurant broken into twice in one week

Handley's Pub and Grill
Handley's Pub and Grill(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the person who broke into a popular Carolina Forest restaurant twice in just four days.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 to Handley’s Pub and Grill on Renee Drive because a burglary alarm had been set off.

According to the incident report, police saw that the thief broke into the liquor storage closet by using a “blunt object to bust a hole in the door and unlocking the door from the inside.”

A report shows that the thief also got away with two bank bags that contained $1,750.

Horry County police detectives were notified due to the possibility that the break-in was related to other burglaries.

Then four days later, on Sunday, police responded around 4 a.m. to Handley’s Pub and Grill for a commercial alarm.

Officers said when they arrived, they noticed an open door at the restaurant.

Police went into the restaurant and found that the liquor door was open, and the nightly deposit containing over $300 was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

