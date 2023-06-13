Submit a Tip
Pee Dee couple arrested after 3-year-old eats THC gummies, sheriff’s office says

Susan Long, Timothy Long
Susan Long, Timothy Long(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-year-old is recovering after eating THC gummies in the Bennettsville area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marlboro County deputies were called last week to a home on State Street Ext. where they found an unresponsive three-year-old.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where an investigation found the three-year-old had ingested THC gummies that were found in the home.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division found that 60-year-old Susan Long and 58-year-old Timothy Long were at the home during that time and were in charge of the three-year-old.

The Longs admitted to having the gummies in the home. During a search, authorities found multiple THC gummies, some of which were on the floor.

The pair were arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The two were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and each were given a $20,000 bond.

Deputies said the three-year-old is OK and expected to make a full recovery.

