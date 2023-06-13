North Myrtle Beach businesses prepare for hurricane season

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The community in North Myrtle Beach prepares for possible flooding and strong winds as hurricane season begins.

Sandbags and boards could be seen near businesses downtown in North Myrtle Beach.

Simon Dadush owns several businesses and has lived in North Myrtle Beach his whole life. Dadush has experienced 32 hurricane seasons and knows you can never be too prepared.

“Last year we had a hurricane, category one, come through and we expected it to be nothing, and it actually did a lot of damage,” said Dadush.

To better prepare for this hurricane season, Dadush is taking extra precautions by adding generators and additional supplies to all of his stores.

Assistant to the City Manager, Ryan Fabbri says that everyone in the community should have a plan in place.

“Make sure you’re prepared because it’s not to be taken lightly,” said Fabbri.

As part of your personal hurricane plan, make sure to download the WMBF Breaking News and Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.