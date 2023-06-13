Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach businesses prepare for hurricane season

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The community in North Myrtle Beach prepares for possible flooding and strong winds as hurricane season begins.

Sandbags and boards could be seen near businesses downtown in North Myrtle Beach.

Simon Dadush owns several businesses and has lived in North Myrtle Beach his whole life. Dadush has experienced 32 hurricane seasons and knows you can never be too prepared.

“Last year we had a hurricane, category one, come through and we expected it to be nothing, and it actually did a lot of damage,” said Dadush.

To better prepare for this hurricane season, Dadush is taking extra precautions by adding generators and additional supplies to all of his stores.

Assistant to the City Manager, Ryan Fabbri says that everyone in the community should have a plan in place.

“Make sure you’re prepared because it’s not to be taken lightly,” said Fabbri.

As part of your personal hurricane plan, make sure to download the WMBF Breaking News and Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
Deputies arrest 6 inside car linked to Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach business owners prepare for hurricane season
Proposed city ordinance could mean more chickens in Conway
North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding
WMBF News at 6
Hurricane Week: Why the North Strand is susceptible to more hurricane impacts