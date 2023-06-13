N.C. sheriff’s office helps ATF make arrest in federal weapons investigation

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Several agencies in Scotland County helped arrest a man in a federal weapons investigation.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office helped the ATF execute a search warrant at a home on Fork Street in Laurel Hill.

Authorities said it was part of a year-long investigation into 23-year-old Kevin Frier.

During the search warrant execution, authorities said they also found illegal drugs.

Frier was arrested and charged with several counts of drug possession and manufacturing.

He is being held at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a federal warrant detainer that will be served on Tuesday by the ATF.

Personnel with the Laurinburg Police Department Gang/Narcotics Unit and the State Bureau of Investigation also helped in the investigation and arrest.

