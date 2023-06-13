Myrtle Beach area tourism leaders seek residents input to planning efforts, priorities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking feedback from residents along the Grand Strand.

The chamber launched its survey, ‘Visit Myrtle Beach Community Perspective Resident Survey’ on Monday.

Leaders said they hope to get the pulse of residents and use the information to help in future decision-making, especially when it comes to marketing.

TAKE THE SURVEY | Visit Myrtle Beach Community Perspective Resident Survey

They added that they want to see how those living in the area feel about the community as a whole and about what the area has to offer.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director, Jen Brunson, said this feedback is important.

“So we can get to know the opinion of everyone across the area and so that we know how people are feeling. It’s important for us for when we make future decisions and look at other marketing aspects,” said Brunson.

Brunson also made sure to highlight how easy the survey is to fill out.

“It takes about ten minutes to fill out. There’s not a lot of hard-written questions. A lot of multiple-choice questions. So hit a quiet space for ten minutes or so and fill out the survey for us,” Brunson explained.

She said they hope to close out the survey in about two weeks, but added that they will leave it open until they feel they have enough data.

