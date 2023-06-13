FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid, daily storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rinse & repeat! We’re getting our first true taste of summer weather this week with warmer weather, plenty of humidity and daily rain chances.

TODAY

After a mild and humid morning, temperatures will only climb today. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s for the beaches today under partly cloudy skies. As you move inland, highs will make a run for the upper 80s again. An isolated 90° reading cannot be ruled out, but there are warmer days where the 90s will arrive later this week.

Highs reach the mid 80s for the beaches today. The further inland you go, expect to see highs near the upper 80s. (WMBF)

With enough moisture & humidity today, we fully expect to see another round of afternoon pop-up showers & storms. We will keep rain chances at 30% today with the chance of a strong storm this afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain and lightning. Don’t cancel your plans, but make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded for those afternoon & evening plans.

As we head into the afternoon hours, a few storms will develop. Today will not be a washout. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Daily shower & storm chances will continue this week with temperatures remaining warm. Temperatures will climb a few degrees by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The beaches will see highs in the mid 80s with the 90s arriving for inland areas.

Daily showers & storms continue this week with a coverage of 20-40%. (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the week, nothing changes with rain chances this week. The coverage each afternoon will range from 20-40% through this week. There’s only one day with a little bit more drier air. That day looks to be Friday, even though temperatures will still remain warm for the end of the week.

Expect a warm weekend with a few afternoon showers & storms. (WMBF)

If you have weekend plans, I hope it involves a beach or a pool! Temperatures will remain warm along with a few afternoon showers & storms. For Father’s Day plans, a few afternoon storms will remain possible at 30%. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

