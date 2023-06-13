FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warm and it will be humid and rain chances will remain.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We will continue to see rain chances throughout the week with warm temperatures and high humidity. These conditions will remain till Friday where we see our first day of the week with no rain!

TOMORROW

Another day, another day of having some rain chances for tomorrow. These storms could be heavier at times with gusty winds. You will notice walking out the door tomorrow it will be quite humid once again, with that increase in humidity that is when we are going to see those summer time pop up thunderstorms.

Around 7:00 pm is when we are going to start to see the rain move in, heavier in some areas (WMBF)

There will be no need to cancel any plans you may have through the day tomorrow due to the rain chances. It will still be a great day to head do the beach and do any sort of outdoor activity. If you have dinner plans or heading home for your evening commute just be aware that the rain could get heavy at times. So make sure if your heading outdoors to have an umbrella or rain jacket on you so you are prepared.

Temperatures will be warm tomorrow and it will feel like summer out there. Inland temperatures will reach the low 90s. Across the grand strand temperatures will be in the mid 80s, so we will have a warm day on tap!

Tomorrow's highs reaching 90s inland and high 80s across the grand strand (WMBF)

Rain chances do sit at 40%, but with those warm temperatures and high humidity it will be the typical summertime pop up rain storm.

REST OF THE WEEK

Throughout the rest of the week rain chances will continue. On Wednesday and Thursday we will continue to see those chance for showers sit at 40%. By no means will either of these days be wash outs so there will be no need to cancel any pans that you have made! Temperatures will sit in the 80s and Thursday some cities could reach the 90s. Humidity will continue to be high throughout the week.

Seeing rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday but Friday is looking nice and dry. (WMBF)

Friday is looking to be the best day of the week! We are going to have a beautiful day on tap with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The first day this week we will not be seeing any rain chances. Overall it will stay mostly sunny and we could see a few clouds here or there.

THIS WEEKEND

After a nice dry Friday, as we head into the weekend the rain chances will return. We will be seeing isolated showers this weekend with rain chances at 20% for Saturday and Sunday will be at 30%.

For Father’s day on Sunday we are looking at those rain chances but, there will be no need to cancel any plans.

Seeing some rain chances again, temperatures in the 80s and 90s. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be warm this weekend, along the grand strand in the mid to lower 80s. Heading inland they will be in the mid to low 90s. Although we will see those rain chances we are seeing the first bit of summer this week with warm temperatures and high humidity.

