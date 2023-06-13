Coast Guard rescues 5 from grounded boat near Isle of Palms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard helped five people on a boat after it ran aground near Isle of Palms on Sunday.

Watchstanders received a call just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a 22-foot boat that ran aground in the oyster beds in Gray Bay.

Coast Guard officials said the five people on board were taken to Isle of Palms Marina. Two of the passengers reported cuts on their feet from trying to free the boat, officials said.

“While out on the water it is imperative to monitor the weather including high and low tides as well as charted depths,” Ensign Colin Morgan said. “Keeping a sharp eye out on changing weather conditions can help keep your vessel and everyone on it safe.”

Officials said the boat’s owner was arranging for commercial salvage.

