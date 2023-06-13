Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out these programs and events happening at Chapin Memorial Library

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Readers of all ages can participate in this year’s Summer Reading Club: All Together Now.

The club starts Monday, June 5th and runs through Friday, July 21st.

Earn badges and log your progress through our Beanstack website or Beanstack mobile app.

If you already have a free Beanstack account from previous years, you may continue to use it for this year’s club.

New users can register for free at https://chapinlibrary.beanstack.org .

Plus, you can enjoy a range of talks from bestselling authors and thought leaders.

Learn more here!

