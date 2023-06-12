Submit a Tip
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County coroner announced a woman died after she was hit by a car in Pawleys Island.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Janie Lawson was hit Sunday, June 4 while trying to cross Highway 17.

She was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where died a week later on Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Georgetown County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

