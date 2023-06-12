WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With hurricane season now in full swing, WMBF News is heading across the Grand Strand to make sure you’re prepared!

WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week kicks off Monday and will feature live newscasts on location with in-depth looks at how storms have impacted our area.

You’ll also have a chance to meet members of the WMBF News and WMBF First Alert Weather teams and get some insight as we continue through hurricane season.

Here’s a look at where we’ll be this week:

Monday - Buoy’s on the Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach

Tuesday - Bummz Beach Cafe, Myrtle Beach

Wednesday - Murrells Inlet MarshWalk

Thursday - Bonfire Taqueria, Conway

Thursday will also feature a live episode of our “Are You Cirrus?” weather podcast with WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery at Bonfire Taqueria. The episode is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, the podcast will be streamed live on our website and on the WMBF News YouTube channel.

The week’s events all lead up to this year’s WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

