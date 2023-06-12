Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With hurricane season now in full swing, WMBF News is heading across the Grand Strand to make sure you’re prepared!

WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week kicks off Monday and will feature live newscasts on location with in-depth looks at how storms have impacted our area.

You’ll also have a chance to meet members of the WMBF News and WMBF First Alert Weather teams and get some insight as we continue through hurricane season.

Here’s a look at where we’ll be this week:

  • Monday - Buoy’s on the Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach
  • Tuesday - Bummz Beach Cafe, Myrtle Beach
  • Wednesday - Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
  • Thursday - Bonfire Taqueria, Conway

Thursday will also feature a live episode of our “Are You Cirrus?” weather podcast with WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery at Bonfire Taqueria. The episode is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, the podcast will be streamed live on our website and on the WMBF News YouTube channel.

The week’s events all lead up to this year’s WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police: Suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting caught
Brandon Joseph Bauch
Motorcycle crash leads Myrtle Beach police to suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting
George Michael Turner
Suspect in Dillon murder investigation caught in Texas, awaiting extradition to S.C.
Partly cloudy skies, warm and a few storms.
FIRST ALERT: Warm today, daily showers & storms expected