Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 6 inside car linked to Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
HCFR: Body recovered after vehicle in the water call at Socastee Swing Bridge
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding
Myrtle Beach police: Suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting caught
Socastee Swing Bridge closed as crews respond to vehicle in water call
HCFR: Body recovered after vehicle in the water call at Socastee Swing Bridge
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness